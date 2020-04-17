Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bansal
Maker
Hello everybody, I am the maker of TabNotes. Are you the one who gets distracted from work when you open your browser. It used to happen with me. So I decided to make a chrome extension that will show me a note in the new tab and keep me focused on my work. I can save a note that will remind me of what I was working on. When I open the new tab, it shows me my active note first. Eventually I turned it into a note taking app that helps me take notes without leaving the browser. I hope you like my extension and you’ll find this useful. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
UpvoteShare
@bansal_io thanks for building & sharing this minimalist notepad... very useful in my Chrome OS
UpvoteShare
Maker
@psdwizard Thanks for appreciation
UpvoteShare