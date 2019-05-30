TabNote is a simple yet powerful note-taking app which is chrome extension so far.
KesaraMakerHiring@kesara · Founder, Devro LABS
Hello everyone, 🙏 I have launched a new release for TabNote. Most of you already know about TabNote. Let me explain for ones who don't aware about TabNote. TabNote is a simple yet powerful note-taking app which is chrome extension so far. One of the best parts of TabNote is that it’s really simple to use. Once you download it from the Google Chrome Web Store, you can set up your favorite font family, size and color, change the background color and set up a mode that works for you. After that, you can launch it quickly from your toolbar anytime you need to write something down. The simple interface will help you write down anything you need without distracting you or bothering you with complex steps. And you get all of this for free! What's new with TabNote 2.0 - Very clean and user-friendly UI. - The totally new appearance of the website. - Fastest loading speed. - Single click eye care mode. - Single click dark mode.
