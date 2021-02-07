discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lior Bragilevsky
Maker
Lior Bragilevsky - FS Dev & DevOps Eng
🎈
TabMerger started from the need to reduce my RAM usage as my system did not have much of it and I often left many tabs open while working on my projects. Searching for a solution (extension) online, I couldn't find one that contained all the features that I wanted - so I decided why not make one myself? This is the humble beginning of TabMerger. As the project progressed, I posted milestone moments on all my social media platforms, made TabMerger open source on GitHub, and asked for user feedback - which there was plenty of. This amazing feedback and the growing community on GitHub, shaped TabMerger to become the product that it is today. With the recent release of the latest version, TabMerger now contains many essential features that lots of users requested. These include many features that are unique to TabMerger, such as having highly customizable groups, drag and drop operations, syncing across devices, etc. As you can tell, I love getting constructive feedback from everyone and helping/answering questions. If you feel like you have a valuable suggestion to TabMerger, please feel free to comment down below. You could also support TabMerger by contributing on GitHub, staring/upvoting where possible, leaving a meaningful review if TabMerger was helpful to you, and sharing with friends/family/colleagues. Thank you all for your support & have a great week! - Lior
Share