Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager
Ranked #19 for today
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager
The most powerful tab & bookmark manager for Chrome
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Manage your tabs, navigate Chrome, and share resources with TabMagic. Visit https://tabmagic.app for more info.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager
Manage your tabs, bookmarks, and links like a magician!
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager by
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager
was hunted by
Michael Law
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Michael Law
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager
is not rated yet. This is TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#183
Report