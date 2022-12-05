Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TabMagic
TabMagic

The most powerful tab & bookmark manager for Chrome

Free
Manage your tabs, navigate Chrome, and share resources with TabMagic. Visit https://tabmagic.app for more info.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, User Experience by
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab ManagerManage your tabs, bookmarks, and links like a magician!
0
reviews
17
followers
TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager
was hunted by
Michael Law
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Michael Law
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is TabMagic - Bookmark & Tab Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#184