Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
An Automatic Tab Grouping Extension for Your Browser.
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tabius is a customizable and easy-to-use Tab Grouping assistant for Chrome. If you use tab grouping or couldn't use it due to a lack of options, Tabius is a must-have extension for you.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
+1 by
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
SingleStore Kai for MongoDB
Ad
Vector searches & 100X faster JSON analytics
About this launch
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
An Automatic Tab Grouping Extension for Your Browser.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension by
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
was hunted by
Faisal Ahmed
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Faisal Ahmed
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
is not rated yet. This is Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report