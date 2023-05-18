Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tabius 2
Tabius 2

Tabius 2

An automatic tab grouping extension for your browser

Free
Embed
Tabius is a customizable and easy-to-use Tab Grouping assistant for Chrome. If you use tab grouping or couldn't use it due to a lack of options, Tabius is a must-have extension for you.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
 +1 by
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
About this launch
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping ExtensionAn Automatic Tab Grouping Extension for Your Browser.
0
reviews
12
followers
Tabius 2 by
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
was hunted by
Faisal Ahmed
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Faisal Ahmed
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension
is not rated yet. This is Tabius 2 - Auto Tab Grouping Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#296