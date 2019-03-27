Tability for Slack

Tability is a simple goal-tracking platform for OKRs, KPIs or projects. With our new Slack integration you can save time by:
- Getting your update reminders via DMs
- Share progress from Slack
- Get notified whenever goals are updated
StenMaker@stenpittet · Product guy - Atlassian Alumni
Hey PH! Our Slack integration is officially published in the Slack marketplace 🎉🍾 We're building Tability to help teams switch to outcome-driven culture with a lightweight, no-BS platform. Happy to know your thoughts!
