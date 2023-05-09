Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Tability
See Tability’s 8 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tability for Notion
Tability for Notion

Tability for Notion

Get live OKRs dashboards in Notion

Free Options
Embed
Quickly add OKRs dashboards to Notion to display your goals in context. You can display high-level digests or specific progress charts in a couple of clicks.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Notion
 by
Tability
Amplitude for Startups
Amplitude for Startups
Ad
Identify what turns users into loyal returning customers
About this launch
Tability
TabilityFocus on outcomes, not outputs
12reviews
21
followers
Tability for Notion by
Tability
was hunted by
Sten
in Productivity, SaaS, Notion. Made by
Sten
,
Bryan Schuldt
and
Riley Hoolahan
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Tability
is rated 4.8/5 by 12 users. It first launched on December 19th, 2018.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-