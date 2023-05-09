Products
Tability for Notion
Get live OKRs dashboards in Notion
Quickly add OKRs dashboards to Notion to display your goals in context. You can display high-level digests or specific progress charts in a couple of clicks.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Notion
by
Tability
Tability
Focus on outcomes, not outputs
Tability for Notion by
Tability
was hunted by
Sten
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Notion
. Made by
Sten
,
Bryan Schuldt
and
Riley Hoolahan
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Tability
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on December 19th, 2018.
