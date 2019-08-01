Log InSign up
Tability for Jira

Automatically link outcomes to outputs

Tability helps teams stay focused and accountable with simple goal-tracking. Our new Jira integration makes it easy to connect your outcomes (OKRs, KPIs...) to your outputs (epics, features, bugfixes).
Hi PH! We're excited to announce our new integration with Jira. Sometimes you can go down the rabbit hole while building a feature and forget why you're doing it. With Tability we want to make it easy to keep in mind the why with regular check-ins on outcomes — but we also know that there's a lot going on to deliver projects and it's important to see both. That's why we built this integration to make it easy to go from your outputs in Jira to your outcomes in Tability, and vice-versa.
