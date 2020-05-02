TabComplete
Hi PH! Excited to share with you TabComplete. I built this for my Mom - she loves using her computer but she doesn’t type that fast… She uses autocomplete a TON on her phone though. I thought I could help her out by building it for the desktop, so I made this chrome extension 💪. We are pushing out updates on a daily basis that make our predictions and UX better. If your favorite site isn’t supported, let us know - we add new ones every day. Right now, the extension only completes your next typed word. We have language models in the pipeline that’ll give you predictions for whole phrases, as well as learn your typing style over time (all stored data will be local - at the moment, we don’t store anything.) We’re really excited to hear your feedback. Please let us know what you like and what you don’t!
Holy shit, this is going to help me type faster and treat my carpal tunnel!! nice work
I can't tell you how much I love Gmail's auto complete feature for emails. Sometimes I feel Gmail knows me better than I do. Seeing this on the rest of Chrome will definitely save me tons of time when talking to users. This makes sense. I'll be trying it out over the next few weeks, great product idea and iteration!
OMG I've been in need of something like this finally a SOLUTION thank u