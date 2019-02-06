Tabby by Tability

Tabby is a focus assistant that makes sure that you never forget what matters the most for your business.
Once you add goals to Tability, Tabby will do the following:
* Send reminders to goal owners and ask you to share updates
* Suggest actions depending on context
* Clean up the things that you don't care about anymore
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
StenMaker@stenpittet · Product guy - Atlassian Alumni
Hi PH! Having a North Star is a great way to get a team on the same page and do big things. But distractions comes in as soon as you start working on it (emails, meetings, bugs, support...). We can't get rid of those because that's part of building a business, but we can make sure that you keep in mind what matters the most for your team. We built Tabby as part of Tability, a platform to track your long-term goals in a simple and easy way. Really keen on getting your feedback!
Upvote Share·
Ivan Bilak@ivan_bilak1 · CEO of BeLikeTech company
I like your character sooo much! It looks so cute and friendly! Really want to use your app 😁 Good job!
Upvote Share·