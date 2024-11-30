Subscribe
TabBuddy

Access your favorite apps without switching tabs

TabBuddy lets you open any app in a convenient sidebar, customize your app list, and stay productive without switching tabs. Perfect for multitaskers who want seamless access to tools and services while browsing.
Chrome Extensions
TabBuddy
About this launch
was hunted by
Adefisola Adigun
in Chrome Extensions. Made by
Adefisola Adigun
. Featured on December 1st, 2024.
