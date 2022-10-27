Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from TabBrew
See TabBrew’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
TabBrew 2.0
Ranked #17 for today
TabBrew 2.0
Declutter browser tabs.
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TabBrew provides a simple way to organize and clean up browser tabs. Use a tab filter to categorize your browser tabs.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
TabBrew
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
About this launch
TabBrew
Categorize your chrome tabs.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
TabBrew 2.0 by
TabBrew
was hunted by
Ta Wei
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ta Wei
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
TabBrew
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#170
Report