Create and customize minimally generated patterns or artwork to use for wall art, background images, print and other projects. Download your high-resolution art for free. Start making your art at https://tabbied.com
Hi makers and hunters! We're very excited to launch Tabbied, a simple web tool for making art with minimally generated patterns. We draw our generated art using a web component called CSS-doodle ( www.css-doodle.com developed by @yuanchuan23 ). All you have to do is pick your custom colors and randomize your patterns to create surprisingly elegant and unique art. Best of all, it's super easy and free to use. 🙋 How did we come up with the idea? I was doing some interior decorating for my home and it was difficult for me to find art pieces that tied in with the color scheme of my home. So first, I had the idea of using a combination of simple and timeless geometric shapes to create aesthetic art pieces. Then, all I had to do was customize the colors of shapes to match my interior decor. And to my surprise, the wall art I made looked pretty neat and cohesive with my home. So, I got together with the talented @ye_joo_park and @yuanchuan23 to build this simple, yet unique design tool for anyone to use on their projects. 🙋 How does it work? 1) Pick a design from our growing collection of artwork as a starting point. 2) Customize colors and randomize the placement of the generated patterns. 3) Download your customized design for free and use it for your project. 🙋 Who are the makers of Tabbied? Sy Hong @sy_hong Designer working at JP Morgan Chase Website @ https://www.syunghong.com/ Ye Joo Park ( @ye_joo_park ) Multi-talented developer/designer/instructor Behance @ https://www.behance.net/yejoopark GitHub @ https://github.com/subwaymatch Chuan Yuan @yuanchuan23 Developer and creator of https://css-doodle.com/ Twitter @ https://twitter.com/yuanchuan23 GitHub @ https://github.com/yuanchuan CodePen @ https://codepen.io/yuanchuan Thanks and I hope you all enjoy Tabbied. Happy New Years!
