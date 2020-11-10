discussion
Rahul
MakerStuck in lockdown? Travel virtually!
👋 Hi lovely people of the PH planet. This is Rahul. I am so excited to introduce my side project ‘Tab with A view’ with all of you and looking forward to all the feedback in comments below. I would like to convey my special thanks to @chrismessina, @kevin, @pollock, @weirdowizard and @abhishek_dwivedi1 for their ongoing support and feedback. Like the majority of us, I also loved traveling around the world with beautiful views. Unfortunately, the pandemic has brought the world to a stand still but unlike any other time we have the power of our browsers to be wherever we want to be. With this browser extension experience the beautiful world virtually right from your browser and start updating your travel list for the times when travel is safe again. 👇 Curated features ✨ 🪟 Look out of someone else's window located in some other part of the world Video with ambience sounds on your new Tab let you momentarily experience the life of someone else ❤️ Discover the world’s most beautiful Bars | Restaurants | Hotels | Airbnbs | Spots with a view Explore nearby spots for more inspiration ✈️ Visa information & cheapest flight price from your current location Try “Drone view” to fly over the spot 👓 Fly virtually over any spot on this planet from any perspective of your choice Use “Virtual tour” to explore the area around 🚶 Virtually walk around with the street view 🦠 Realtime Covid-19 info for safe travel plans 🔥 Add favorite spots to your travel list for post corona travels “Tab with a view” is packed with so many other features you will discover gradually once you start using it on a daily basis. I hope you start exploring the world again, starting now. Be awesome and go somewhere awesome today! Please provide feedback and suggestions in comments. Every comment positive or negative means a lot to me. 🙏
Thank you @maximilian_fleitmann.
Tab with a view has been such a escape all this lockdown heavy 2020, great work!!
@abhishek_dwivedi1 glad to hear and thank you for all the support.