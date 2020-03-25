Tab Suspender for Safari

Discussion
Bruno
Depending on your tab count and how "heavy" the websites are, you can expect a considerable reduction of memory and CPU usage and indirectly your battery consumption by automatically suspending the tabs you aren't using. Some of the options you can configure are: - Whitelist urls or domains that you do not want to suspend - Show a screen shot of the page just before it was suspended - Detects tabs playing audio and will not suspend them if you don't want it (experimental) - Detects tabs that contain active forms and will not suspend them if you don't want it - Optionally, do not suspend tabs if on battery power or no network connections
