Tab Organizer

    Reduce tabs clutter in Chrome

    A Chrome extension that automatically groups tabs by (sub)domain or custom rules, with options to customize tab group colors. It also features duplicate tab removal, tab sorting, and keyboard shortcuts for efficient and streamlined web navigation.
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Productivity
    SaaS
    Lemon Squeezy
    Vue.js
    BrandBird
    DaisyUI
    About this launch
