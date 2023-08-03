Products
T4lky

T4lky

AI language tutor

Free
Embed
Meet T4lky, your personal AI language tutor! Master English, German, Spanish, French, and Mandarin with ease. 🌈💬 Chat with T4lky, get grammar help, and learn at your own pace. 💪💻 Download now and kick-start your fun language-learning journey! 🎉🌍
Launched in
Android
Education
Languages
 +1 by
T4lky
About this launch
T4lky
T4lkyAI language tutor
1review
11
followers
T4lky by
T4lky
was hunted by
Kate Koldaeva
in Android, Education, Languages. Made by
Kate Koldaeva
,
Andrei Sukonin
and
Iaroslav Amerkhanov
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
T4lky
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is T4lky's first launch.
