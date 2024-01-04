Products
T1 Tomahawk

Professional digital tape measure

The world's first professional-grade digital tape measure. Fast and accurate measurements in both English and Metric units on a live OLED display.
Launched in
Hardware
Construction
 by
About this launch
T1 Tomahawk - Professional digital tape measure
0
reviews
10
followers
T1 Tomahawk by
was hunted by
Clara-Marie Eloy
in Hardware, Construction. Featured on January 5th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is T1 Tomahawk's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-