Home
→
Product
→
T1 Tomahawk
T1 Tomahawk
Professional digital tape measure
Payment Required
The world's first professional-grade digital tape measure. Fast and accurate measurements in both English and Metric units on a live OLED display.
Launched in
Hardware
Construction
by
T1 Tomahawk
About this launch
T1 Tomahawk
Professional digital tape measure
0
reviews
10
followers
T1 Tomahawk by
T1 Tomahawk
was hunted by
Clara-Marie Eloy
in
Hardware
,
Construction
. Featured on January 5th, 2024.
T1 Tomahawk
is not rated yet. This is T1 Tomahawk's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
