Discovered this product while speaking with the students from Summer of Shipping (https://summerofshipping.com/). I'm a big advocate of learning and building in public and to my surprise Samson was working on the perfect tool for doing this! So here it is.
Hi Product Hunt! I'm so excited to share this project with y'all, huge thanks to @swyx for hunting it! Logging your work is sometimes necessary, other times just awesome to do; but it can be a hassle. Google Docs and Notion are powerful tools, but they're not meant for rapid, continuous updates like the ways that learning and building actually happen. Personally, I found myself just writing plaintext markdown and committing it into my respositories for dev logs. Sometimes, all you need is the right tool to change your habits or workflow for the better. SZ Project Tracker (excuse the unoriginal name 😅) is such a tool I built for myself, to make project tracking 10x easier. Just hit "New update," write in Markdown, drop your screenshots in, and hit "Create," and you've got an update logged. It feels just like posting to Twitter, but fully within your control. Want others to see an update, or follow your progress on a project? Make the whole project public, or individual posts, public, and send the public link to whoever you want! Want to post an update to Twitter? Draft it as usual, then hit "Create and share to Twitter," and a snippet of your update with a link to the full thing will pop up in a new Tweet draft. I've been using this app heavily myself from as soon as it was functional -- I even tracked the development of the app, in the app. I've found myself using it for class notes, learning journals, and customizer interviews, too. I've shared links to my learning with mentors, only to have them be passed around, resulting in further connections and opportunities. (Build in public, as @swyx tells us!) All this is to say that, this app has been really useful for me, and I hope that it will be for you as well! It's also the first full-stack app that I've built 😛, so I've learned a ton from the experience so far and only expect this learning to continue. Now go sign up and give it a whirl, then let me know what you think in the comments below! ❤, Samson
