Systematic Brain
Systematic Brain
A complete second brain in Notion
Systematic Brain is an all-in-one second brain system built on the P.A.R.A organisation system proposed by Thiago Forte. Organise your projects, tasks, projects, goals and resources all in one place.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Systematic Brain
About this launch
Systematic Brain
A Complete Second Brain in Notion
Systematic Brain by
Systematic Brain
was hunted by
Hashim Sultan
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Hashim Sultan
Featured on January 19th, 2023.
Systematic Brain
is not rated yet. This is Systematic Brain's first launch.
