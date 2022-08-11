Products
System.css
System.css
A design system for building retro Apple UIs
Free
System.css is a CSS library for building retro UIs based on Apple’s Monochrome System OS that ran from 1984-1991
Internet of Things
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
System.css
About this launch
System.css
A design system for building retro Apple UIs
System.css by
System.css
Sakun
Internet of Things
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
Sakun
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
System.css
is not rated yet. This is System.css's first launch.
