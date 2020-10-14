Home
Home
→
System 1 iOS 14 Icons
System 1 iOS 14 Icons
Bring your iPhone back to the good old days
iPhone
iPad
get it
UPVOTE
7
System 1 is an iOS 14 theme based on the first Macintosh OS System 1, it popularized the graphical desktop metaphor. The theme comes with a set of pixel icons with a touch of Susan Kare and 3 flavored widgets: Clock, Date & Battery! More to come!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
36 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Baptiste Adrien
Maker
Web developer
Because each time I see System 1 interfaces I got butterflies in my stomach: here is the iOS 14 theme!
Upvote
Share
2h