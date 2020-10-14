Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → System 1 iOS 14 Icons

System 1 iOS 14 Icons

Bring your iPhone back to the good old days

get it
System 1 is an iOS 14 theme based on the first Macintosh OS System 1, it popularized the graphical desktop metaphor. The theme comes with a set of pixel icons with a touch of Susan Kare and 3 flavored widgets: Clock, Date & Battery! More to come!
Zendesk for Startups
Promoted
Every customer counts when you're a startup.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Baptiste Adrien
Maker
Web developer
Because each time I see System 1 interfaces I got butterflies in my stomach: here is the iOS 14 theme!
Upvote
Share