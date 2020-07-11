  1. Home
  2.  → SYQEL

SYQEL

Bring your music to life

#1 Product of the DayToday
Packed with stunning 4K Visualizations, Karaoke mode and personalization settings, SYQEL turns any house party, casual hangout or relaxation session into a fully immersive experience.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Yoav Shalev
Maker
Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us! It's an honor. Very excited to share our incredible product with the community :) Our breakthrough features create a truly unique experience for music lovers & streamers worldwide.
Upvote (2)Share
Chris Messina
Hunter
Siiiick!
Upvote (1)Share
Kruk Sharita
This is so trippy - I love it.
UpvoteShare
Erica Halpern
I love the transitions - the timing is impeccable!
UpvoteShare
Ramero Mabelle
I just streamed this to my TV - the 4K visuals really stand out.
UpvoteShare