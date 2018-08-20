Synvivia develops biomolecular ON-OFF switches to make synthetic biology safe for use outside of the laboratory. Genetically engineered microorganisms can cure diseases, but biological complexity can make them unsafe for treating humans. Synvivia’s ON-OFF switches can literally switch off organisms.
Nick Abouzeid
YC never ceases to make chuckle. Sure, let's just turn off organisms with the flip of a switch. Excited to see what implications this might have in biotech.
