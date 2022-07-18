Products
syntheticAIdata
Ranked #15 for today
syntheticAIdata
Accelerate your vision AI model creation!
Synthetic data is an inexpensive alternative to real world data that is used to train and improve AI models. With use of realistic 3D models you can easily create synthetic data for AI classification and object detection.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
syntheticAIdata
About this launch
syntheticAIdata
Accelerate your vision AI model creation!
syntheticAIdata by
syntheticAIdata
was hunted by
Goran Vuksic
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Goran Vuksic
and
Sherry List 🏡
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
syntheticAIdata
is not rated yet. This is syntheticAIdata's first launch.
Upvotes 5
5
Comments 1
1
Daily rank #15
#15
Weekly rank #26
#26
