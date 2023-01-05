Products
Synthesys X
Ranked #4 for today
Synthesys X
Never use stock photos again
Synthesys X is a chrome extension that analyzes objects and patterns in any picture and generates new images based on their similarity and relevance to those objects/patterns found within the original image.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Synthesys X
About this launch
Synthesys X
Start Turning Online Inspiration Into Unique Creations.
0
reviews
190
followers
Follow for updates
Synthesys X by
Synthesys X
was hunted by
Oliver Goodwin
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
Synthesys X
is not rated yet. This is Synthesys X's first launch.
Upvotes
124
Comments
53
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4
