Home
→
Product
→
Synth
Ranked #2 for today
Synth
The browser for research - browse smart, get things done
Augment your work and your mind with the internet, don't just browse it. Don't just browse, Get things done. Synth makes you fast & smart. Connect, synchronise, elevate your workflow!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Synth
About this launch
Synth
The Browser For Research. Browse Smart, Get things done
Synth by
Synth
was hunted by
Ravi Sethia
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Parham Negahdar
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
Synth
is not rated yet. This is Synth's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#256
