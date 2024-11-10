Launches
SyntaxCV
SyntaxCV
Markdown resume builder
Create and format professional resumes using simple Markdown syntax. Export to PDF with one click. 100% free, zero login, zero ai.
Launched in
Hiring
Writing
Career
SyntaxCV
About this launch
SyntaxCV
Markdown resume builder
SyntaxCV by
SyntaxCV
was hunted by
Dan Holdsworth
in
Hiring
,
Writing
,
Career
. Made by
Dan Holdsworth
. Featured on November 11th, 2024.
SyntaxCV
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SyntaxCV's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
