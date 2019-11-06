Discussion
Travis Fischer
Maker
Hey PH peeps! 👋 Today, we're excited to be launching synopsis, a SaaS API that allows you to easily extract and summarize the main content from any webpage or article! The API couldn't be simpler to try out -- we offer a rate-limited free tier, so just copy and paste one of the curl examples into your favorite shell to test things out. 🤔 What's synopsis? • Uses state of the art AI to extract the core content of any webpage • Uses a variety of metrics to generate quality text summaries • Summarizes html or text content • Utilizes html structure as a signal of text importance • Includes basic abstractive shortening of extracted sentences • Thoroughly tested and used in production • Hosted by Saasify 💪 What makes us different? • Cost effective - Building off of serverless functions means you'll only pay for the API calls you use. • Get going fast - Try out the REST API for FREE and then sign up with your GitHub account and Stripe. • Open Source! ⚡ One of the main reasons we've built this product on top of serverless functions is because they allow our customers to scale economically to any size workload. With our APIs, you only pay for what you use, so you'll never pay for API requests you don't actually use. @chrisvxd and I are happy to answer any questions you may have 😀 We hope you love it and can't wait for your feedback! Thanks! Travis & the Saasify team
