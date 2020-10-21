discussion
Carlo Scanelli
MakerCo-Founder of Synergy4SaaS
Hi Hunters 👋 First off, thank you for taking the time to check out our product, we’re super excited to finally launch it on PH! 🚀 After coming across a ton of fellow SaaS marketers struggling to find relevant websites open to guest blog exchanges and other mutually-beneficial collaborations, we decided to build Synergy4SaaS. Our vision? Helping SaaS companies grow through powerful and relevant collaborations. How? Providing you with a network of like-minded marketers and all the relevant info about their companies (DA, DR, target audience, traffic, topics, and more), making the scouting and outreach processes much easier. Your benefit? From such collaborations you will build high-quality links and improve your Google rankings, driving more traffic and, above all, more sales. 🌟 These are the kinds of partnership you can find on Synergy4SaaS: → Guest blogging (write, host, or exchange) → Link building opportunities → Join or co-host webinars → Join podcasts or find guests → Post one-time contribution opportunities (expert roundups, case-studies, interviews, etc.) → On-demand content writing service Finally, the Autopilot feature will take care of finding guest blogging partners for you, making the process even easier! 🛫 We are offering a 35% discount on all our plans to everyone coming from Product Hunt ❤️ Just use this link: Synergy4SaaS Thank you for the support and please feel free to leave a comment and get in touch with us 😃 Cheers! — Carlo and Johannes
Grégoire d'AbovilleHead of Customer Success - WisePops.com
Getting backlinks is a critical part of any SEO strategy, yet it is a super frustrating process. I've been following what Carlo is doing with S4S for a few months now and their product is clearly solving a big problem for SEOs like me. Their tool has helped us place more guest posts in less time :)
@gregdabo Thank you so much for the nice feedback and for sticking around from the very beginning of our journey 😃 I'm glad we've been able to help you with your SEO strategy!
Saurabh Wani
I have been using this for a while now and its one of the best way to scale your link building. the product is impressive and I would definately recommenf this.
@saurabh_wani1 Thank you Saurabh! I really appreciate your continuous feedback and I'm glad you've been getting value from our tool :)
