This is the latest launch from Synergita OKR
See Synergita OKR’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Synergita OKR
Synergita OKR
Make it easy for first time OKR users
Stats
Align Strategy, People, and Results High-growth aspiring teams across the world struggle to execute strategic plans. Reason, failure to align strategy with people and results. Synergita OKR intends to change all that!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Human Resources
by
Synergita OKR
About this launch
Synergita OKR
Align Strategy, People, and Results!
Synergita OKR by
Synergita OKR
was hunted by
Sajin Nair
in
Productivity
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Sajin Nair
and
Synergita Production
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Synergita OKR
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on October 7th, 2020.
