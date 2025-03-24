Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SyncTasks
SyncTasks
A minimalist to-do app for iOS
Visit
Upvote 76
A simpler way to manage your tasks. Sync your tasks from Notion, Apple Reminders, or create new lists with SyncTasks.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Task Management
•
Notion
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
CtrlPlain
Ad
Control sales updates. plain and simple.
About this launch
SyncTasks
A minimalist to-do app for iOS
Follow
76
Points
6
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SyncTasks by
SyncTasks
was hunted by
Easlo
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Easlo
and
Toh Kar Le
. Featured on March 28th, 2025.
SyncTasks
is not rated yet. This is SyncTasks's first launch.