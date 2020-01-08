  1. Home
An app to explore & mark meaningful places

Synced lets users leave informative marks in real world locations. Marks are shown to other app users as they approach the location, and to explorers worldwide. Marks can be commented on and edited by others, so they evolve over time with the location.
Hi all, thanks for checking Synced out, it's been a looong journey! Two things made me decide to build Synced 1. I got scammed during a trip to Indonesia a while back. Turns out it was a really common scam run on tourists at the spot. I thought it would be great if there was a way to leave a note to others to watch out. 2. I used to work on a large but secluded business park campus. There was lots going on, but for newbies there was no easy way to connect to the community. That's where I had the idea of a geo-community, that you can see by being in a place.
