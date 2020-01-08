Discussion
Tejas
Maker
Hi all, thanks for checking Synced out, it's been a looong journey! Two things made me decide to build Synced 1. I got scammed during a trip to Indonesia a while back. Turns out it was a really common scam run on tourists at the spot. I thought it would be great if there was a way to leave a note to others to watch out. 2. I used to work on a large but secluded business park campus. There was lots going on, but for newbies there was no easy way to connect to the community. That's where I had the idea of a geo-community, that you can see by being in a place.
