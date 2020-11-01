discussion
Srijon Saha
Maker
Hi all! We built this product over the past months as part of a university software design club. In light of COVID, this is an easy way to spend time with your friends and binge watch YouTube videos together. What makes Sync special? ✔️ Built for a seamless and user friendly experience. ✔️ Play, pause and seek videos - all in sync. ✔️ Video call or chat with your friends. ✔️ Create and manage playlists of your videos. ✔️ Easily create and share rooms in a few clicks. ✔️ Open source. You can contribute too! Hope you enjoy Sync. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
