Interactive, synchronous YouTube streaming

Sync is a synchronous YouTube streaming app for you to watch, share, and talk about videos with your friends. Create stream rooms with your friends. Chat and video call your friends and create endless playlists to watch videos together.
5.0/5
Srijon Saha

Hi all! We built this product over the past months as part of a university software design club. In light of COVID, this is an easy way to spend time with your friends and binge watch YouTube videos together. What makes Sync special? ✔️ Built for a seamless and user friendly experience. ✔️ Play, pause and seek videos - all in sync. ✔️ Video call or chat with your friends. ✔️ Create and manage playlists of your videos. ✔️ Easily create and share rooms in a few clicks. ✔️ Open source. You can contribute too! Hope you enjoy Sync. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
