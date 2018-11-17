Sync
Broadcast your content with zero data footprint 🔗
Have you ever wanted to instantly share a piece of text or an image from your laptop to your phone? You might have used mail or some messaging app to do this. Sync solves this very problem. You can instantly share your content over multiple devices without any data footprint. It's real-time and fast.
Mohit KarekarMaker@mohitkarekar · Software Developer
Hello people! I built Sync as a side project when I got came across the stated problem. Try it and let me know how you find it to be! Cheers! 🔗
Paddy@paddy57 · I’m a app developer
Its real time 😍
