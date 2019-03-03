Sympto Health

Research has demonstrated how symptom tracking leads to better care and outcomes during cancer treatment. Sympto is a free mobile tool that enables patients to record and share their symptoms and side effects with their care teams.
Soham MoreMaker
Hi Product Hunt! We're excited to share Sympto, the best FREE and EASY tool for cancer patients to share symptoms and side effects with their care teams :) HOW IT WORKS: Cancer patients can use Sympto as an electronic cancer journal! Additionally, patients receive weekly personalized surveys to answer related to their care. These surveys are aggregated within your Health Summary and can be shared with your care team. SHARING INFORMATION: All data stored on Sympto is accessible through an easy to use timeline where you can view your longitudinal history. The timeline generates a Health Summary (pdf) that can be handed to your oncologist during your next visit through a printout or simply by showing your mobile device to them. WHY: Sympto works in synergy with your care team. It helps them as much as it helps you. By providing your doctors with a Health Summary of your symptoms they are able to understand your day to day experiences in-between clinical visits. Helping them take proactive measures to deal with relevant symptoms and concerns. HELP YOUR CLINICIAN HELP YOU: Communicating symptoms and side effects are important because it helps promote communication and remaining proactive within care. Research has shown the ability to record symptoms and share them with care teams within cancer has some real clinical benefits ranging from increases in quality of life all the way to increases in overall survival. ALWAYS SECURE: The health data stored in this application will always be safe and secure within our HIPAA-compliant systems. We never share data with anyone without consent. If you're a health institution interested in working with us shoot me an email at soham@symptohealth.com!
