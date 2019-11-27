Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rafael Passos
Maker
You can choose an output language from a pre-defined languages list and when clicks on an image the app will translate that to a speech. Sympeak is an app really useful for travellers that can't communicate with other people. The users can use the app for simple things like ask for a coffee, a taxi, a piece of fruit, a meal...there are many options. This app will remove languages barriers and allows more people travel without language fears.
