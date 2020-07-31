  1. Home
Forecast anything with one simple Google Sheet formula

With Sybil, you can predict any time series, leveraging our powerful forecasting algorithm in one simple Google Sheet formula.
Sybil can predict non-linear trends, taking into account seasonality, shifts in the trend, and even outliers!
Pierre
Maker
Hello team PH, maker here together with @carbonaro 🙃 🙏 First, many thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us! 💡 The idea behind Sybil.dev is fairly simple: what if you could leverage sophisticated forecast algorithms with a simple google spreadsheet formula? 📊 That's exactly what this is all about. In under 2 minutes you can set up a forecast for : - stocks - production volumes - sales - prices - temperatures - whatever ^^ 📈 This works basically for any time series, and takes into account micro / macro trends, embedded seasonality and much more. Together with @carbonaro we're happy to answer any question you may have!
