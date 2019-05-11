Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Swyya

Swyya

Find trending open source projects to contribute to

#1 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
A community for sharing curated list of open source projects to contribute, Join & share your work.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Elayan Hamamrah
Elayan Hamamrah
Makers
Elayan Hamamrah
Elayan Hamamrah
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Elayan Hamamrah
Elayan HamamrahMaker@ehamamrah
Recently I was working on a side project to fill my time, As lately I do care more about open-source projects & contributions. Many times I faced an issue to find a project that could match my skills and really having good documentation for contribution. Therefore, Swyya has launched a few days ago. My aim is to help and support the open-source community and developers who aim to find projects to work on.
Upvote ·