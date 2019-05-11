A community for sharing curated list of open source projects to contribute, Join & share your work.
Elayan HamamrahMaker@ehamamrah
Recently I was working on a side project to fill my time, As lately I do care more about open-source projects & contributions. Many times I faced an issue to find a project that could match my skills and really having good documentation for contribution. Therefore, Swyya has launched a few days ago. My aim is to help and support the open-source community and developers who aim to find projects to work on.
