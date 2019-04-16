Log InSign up
SWORD Health

An A.I powered digital physical therapist

SWORD Health is a tech-enabled provider of physical therapy, pairing its AI-powered digital therapists with human clinical teams to recover patients faster and better. SWORD Health is cutting Healthcare costs with musculoskeletal disorders by half ($190B).
Sword Health raises $4.6M for its digital physiotherapy solutionSword Health, a startup operating out of Portugal that has developed a digital physiotherapy solution to enable patients to be treated remotely in their own homes, has raised $4.6 million in seed funding. Backing the round is Green Innovations, Vesalius Biocapital III, and other unnamed investors i...
Your AI Physical Therapist Will Make You Better, FasterAnyone who's ever had physical therapy will tell you it's a pain. A necessary pain, sure, but nonetheless, an annoyance. It's hard enough to fit the appointments into your schedule, let alone get yourself used to the daily grind of strengthening exercises. SWORD Health, a Portugal-based startup has designed a solution to the first part of that problem.
Tackling the $190 billion physical therapy market, Sword Health raises $8 million from Khosla VenturesThe U.S. healthcare system spends roughly $190 billion every year on physical therapies prescribed to treat muscular and skeletal disorders, and Sword Health has raised $8 million in a new round of financing to slash those costs. The New York-based company was founded in Europe four years ago and r...
Aaron O'Leary
Makers
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Love technology that pushes the envelope on things like the health industry Congratulations on the recent round of funding @vafbento
Virgílio Bento
Virgílio BentoMaker@vafbento · Founder and CEO of SWORD Health
@aaronoleary Thanks Aaron. Appreciate it.
