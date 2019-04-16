SWORD Health is a tech-enabled provider of physical therapy, pairing its AI-powered digital therapists with human clinical teams to recover patients faster and better. SWORD Health is cutting Healthcare costs with musculoskeletal disorders by half ($190B).
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Love technology that pushes the envelope on things like the health industry Congratulations on the recent round of funding @vafbento
Upvote Share·
Virgílio BentoMaker@vafbento · Founder and CEO of SWORD Health
@aaronoleary Thanks Aaron. Appreciate it.
Upvote (1)Share·