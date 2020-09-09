discussion
Shaun Pyrah
Maker
We developed Swopstakes to create an intersect between traditional wagering (on racing and sports) and games; the sorts of fun, strategy games we grew up playing that combine elements of chance and skill. And so: The outcomes in Swopstakes games are based on live racing and sports events. The value of Swopstakes tickets are based on lived odds markets. The strategy comes from options throughout the game to: - hold tickets you think will survive - fold tickets you think will be knocked out - buy more tickets - swop your tickets - effectively, discard and redraw Being easy to play helps break down the barriers to betting on sports and racing - you don't have to be an expert to play and win. All of the action is real-time and the UI provides enormous transparency with regards to who's playing, who's holding what tickets, and the trading history of tickets. So people can choose how they play and let their playing style evolve. We're lucky to get a lot of feedback from our playing community - which is far younger and more female than traditional wagering. We'll be using this to build new features into Swopstakes in the coming months.
