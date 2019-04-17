Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Swoot

Swoot

Podcast app where you see what your friends are listening to

Whether you're new to podcasts or a long time listener, Swoot helps you connect with friends, discover shows you’ll love, and never miss an awesome podcast again. Available on iOS and Android.
Around the web
HipChat founders launch Swoot, a social podcast appPete Curley and Garret Heaton, who previously co-founded team chat app HipChat and sold it to Atlassian, are officially launching their new product Swoot today. The app makes it easy for users to recommend podcasts and see what their friends are listening to. This might seem like a big leap from se...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Kevin Rose
Kevin Rose
Makers
Pete Curley
Pete Curley
Chris Rivers
Chris Rivers
Garret Heaton
Garret Heaton
Doug Keen
Doug Keen
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Kevin Rose
Kevin RoseHunter@kevinrose · Builder of internet things.
Congratulations on the launch, I know you guys have been working hard on this! :)
Upvote (5)·
Garret Heaton
Garret HeatonMakerPro@powdahound · Cofounder of Swoot.com
Hey Product Hunt, Excited to be here! We haven't launched something this big since HipChat in 2010, back when producthunt.com was still a parked domain on GoDaddy - whoa. So here's the deal. We absolutely love podcasts, and think they're possibly the most important medium of our time. But we feel like existing podcast apps are a lonely and lacking experience. We built Swoot so people can connect with their friends, discover shows together, and never miss awesome podcasts again. Our mission is to give podcasts the home they deserve. A place that has the best interests of listeners and creators in mind. Happy listening! We're just getting started and would love your feedback. 🤘
Upvote (5)·
Om Malik
Om Malik@om
Finally, you are now available to make sense of the podcast boom and mushrooming of the podcast content. I am beyond excited.
Upvote (5)·