Whether you're new to podcasts or a long time listener, Swoot helps you connect with friends, discover shows you’ll love, and never miss an awesome podcast again. Available on iOS and Android.
Congratulations on the launch, I know you guys have been working hard on this! :)
Hey Product Hunt, Excited to be here! We haven't launched something this big since HipChat in 2010, back when producthunt.com was still a parked domain on GoDaddy - whoa. So here's the deal. We absolutely love podcasts, and think they're possibly the most important medium of our time. But we feel like existing podcast apps are a lonely and lacking experience. We built Swoot so people can connect with their friends, discover shows together, and never miss awesome podcasts again. Our mission is to give podcasts the home they deserve. A place that has the best interests of listeners and creators in mind. Happy listening! We're just getting started and would love your feedback. 🤘
Finally, you are now available to make sense of the podcast boom and mushrooming of the podcast content. I am beyond excited.
