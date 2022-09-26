Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Swoop
Swoop
Latest trends, for less
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A browser extension that helps you discover low-cost, second-hand alternatives to the latest fashion trends. Simply browse fast fashion sites and be matched to the same product, or a similar alternative, being sold on eBay.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
E-Commerce
+1 by
Swoop
About this launch
Swoop
The Latest Trends, For Less.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Swoop by
Swoop
was hunted by
Olivia Todd
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Olivia Todd
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Swoop
is not rated yet. This is Swoop's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#56
Report