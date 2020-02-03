Discussion
Chris Skilton
Maker
Although the smart home market is maturing, it suffers from the lack of standards, fragmentation, and complexity that is inherent with new technology. IFTTT is an iPaaS solution to bridge interactions between device manufacturers however it has linear limitations. Switchur augments IFTTT (using webhooks) to provide multi-state automation logic.
@chris_skilton looks interesting. I signed up and I'm trying to wrap my head around what it does. Is it only aimed at home automation? The UI on your site looks like its done with Vue or Bootstrap, am I correct?
Maker
Hey @joe_finn1! It's designed around home automation use cases but can be used with anything that supports webhooks. Essentially, it combines state management, logic and math expression evaluation, and web request processing in the cloud. In the case of IFTTT, it turns the If THIS then THAT concept into If THESE then THOSE. The frontend is reactjs and uses the semantic ui library.
