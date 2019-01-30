SwitchPod is lightweight, compact, and nearly indestructible tripod. It will save you valuable time between shots so you can focus more on shooting and less on messing with your gear.
Reviews
- Pros:
instantly goes from vlog to tripod and back, compact, accommodates small cameras, large cameras with lenses and mics = versatile!Cons:
The surface has to be flat while in tripod mode which, for 95% of the time, won't be a problem.
I got to see earlier versions of this at two large YouTuber events and even back then the reaction was WOW. This felt ready back then, I can just imagine how much better it is now. Can't wait for this game changer!TheTechieGuy has never used this product.
- Pros:
Super slim, instant setup, easy transition from handheld to tripod.Cons:
You lose the ability to wrap a tripod around a tree, but it turns out I didn't use that nearly as often as I thought I would.
I got to play with a prototype over the summer and it is a game changer for vlogging. Caleb and Pat have invented something special here. I bought 5.Nathan Barry has used this product for one day.