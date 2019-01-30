Log InSign up
SwitchPod

The minimal, versatile, handheld tripod.

SwitchPod is lightweight, compact, and nearly indestructible tripod. It will save you valuable time between shots so you can focus more on shooting and less on messing with your gear.

Reviews

Nathan Barry
Ryan Delk
Cory Miller
Helpful
  • TheTechieGuy
    TheTechieGuyTheTechieGuy.com
    Pros: 

    instantly goes from vlog to tripod and back, compact, accommodates small cameras, large cameras with lenses and mics = versatile!

    Cons: 

    The surface has to be flat while in tripod mode which, for 95% of the time, won't be a problem.

    I got to see earlier versions of this at two large YouTuber events and even back then the reaction was WOW. This felt ready back then, I can just imagine how much better it is now. Can't wait for this game changer!

  • Nathan Barry
    Nathan BarryFounder, ConvertKit
    Pros: 

    Super slim, instant setup, easy transition from handheld to tripod.

    Cons: 

    You lose the ability to wrap a tripod around a tree, but it turns out I didn't use that nearly as often as I thought I would.

    I got to play with a prototype over the summer and it is a game changer for vlogging. Caleb and Pat have invented something special here. I bought 5.

Discussion

Makers
Ryan Delk
Ryan DelkHunterHiring@delk · Growth @ Omni
So excited to see @patflynn and @calebwojcik get this live on Kickstarter. They've been working on this for a year+ to really nail every component of the design and manufacturing -- based on exactly what filmmakers want. Got a chance to play with an early version and it's really quite incredible compared to everything else on the market.
Nathan Barry
Nathan Barry@nathanbarry · Founder, ConvertKit
@delk Thanks for sharing this Ryan! @patflynn @calebwojcik Incredible work. Not only on the product, but also the photos, GIFs, and sales copy. It's really fun to see a launch with so much effort and detail put into it!
Caleb Wojcik
Caleb WojcikMaker@calebwojcik
@delk @patflynn @nathanbarry Thank you Nathan. When we are able to hand this to someone to use, they just "get" it. So it was important to us to visually show how it works as best we could through videos and GIFs on the KS launch page.
Nathan Barry
Nathan Barry@nathanbarry · Founder, ConvertKit
@calebwojcik and @patflynn If you guys are up for it, I'd love to hear more about the challenges and stories from the last year of developing the SwitchPod. I've never invented a physical product like this before, so I imagine it was completely different from working on digital products. Thanks!
Pat Flynn
Pat FlynnMaker@patflynn · Founder, Flynndustries, LLC
@calebwojcik @nathanbarry It's definitely been challenging. Especially having been in the digital marketing space for over 10 years, I usually expect things to happen faster. Changes are easy online, but when there's a change with a physical product - SO MANY things have to happen, from shop drawings being updated, to getting new prototypes made, and of course, all the shipping involved. Costs come to mind, also. Also our Kickstarter was funded in 12 hours, that doesn't mean we're at 100k profit - not even close. This covers the cost to get the tooling made, which then enables us to mass produce these things. The unit cost per prototype (in the end when we began to use real material as opposed to 3D printed plastic) was between $1500 and $2000. Once the molds are created and tested, however, the cost per unit will be significantly less. All that has been on our minds since preparing for the Kickstarter and understanding the numbers. And then of course, the usual challenges of self-doubt and "who am I to even build this" come into play - having never done physical products before, I knew that was going to happen (like everything else challenging in my life) but I've learned to take it as a sign that this is something that could be great, a la Stephen Pressfield and The War of Art.
Caleb Wojcik
Caleb WojcikMaker@calebwojcik
Hey PH community, I'm one of the co-creators of SwitchPod. Let me know if you have any questions about it. We've been working on designing and prototyping this for over a year and are blown away by the support on the first day of the Kickstarter campaign being funded already.
Clayton Parker
Clayton Parker@unclejessy4real · Youtuber | 3D Printing | Influencer
@calebwojcik This looks like an awesome product! Love how slim it is! Perfect to throw in my bag when I'm traveling/on the go... plus this looks much more stable than my gorilla pod that loves to fall over when I have heavier lens's attached to my dslr.
Boris Sapozhnikov
Boris Sapozhnikov@boris_sapozhnikov
Really exciting to see @patflynn launch his first physical product. This will be a ground breaking tool that every vlogger and video content creator should have. So excited to get my hands on one this August. Good luck with this one.
Pat Flynn
Pat FlynnMaker@patflynn · Founder, Flynndustries, LLC
@boris_sapozhnikov Thank you Boris! It's been a fun ride and have been learning so much. Definitely did not do this alone though - my partner @calebwojcik and I are a great team and couldn't have done this without the other. Let's see where this takes us!
Rob "Crypto Bobby" Paone
Rob "Crypto Bobby" Paone@crypto_bobby · Growth at Airswap
Pretty excited to see this come to life for @patflynn. One of those ideas that's so simple when you see it in action, but no one executed on it previously. Looking forward to replacing my Joby Gorillapod with this as soon as it ships
Pat Flynn
Pat FlynnMaker@patflynn · Founder, Flynndustries, LLC
@crypto_bobby Thank you so much! The response has been INCREDIBLE! Thank you for your support Rob, and big shout out to my partner @calebwojcik for being equally (if not more!) involved in the process! Oh, and to the engineering team and support from Prouduct!
