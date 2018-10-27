Switcher.gg
Connecting gamers for local co-op and online multiplayer 👾
#3 Product of the DayToday
Switcher.gg is a website for connect Nintendo Switch players with others for local co-op and online multiplayer based on games that they own.
Fan-Made Website Which Helps Switch Owners Find Online Players Is About To Reach 40,000 UsersIt's no secret that Nintendo's online gaming infrastructure has left many of its fans frustrated, with several of the Switch's features making playing with others more complicated than it needs to be. Well, one fan has stepped up to the plate to create an easier way to play with others online, and early signs suggest that it could be a raging success.
Nintendo Life
Nintendo Fan Created Site That Connects Players For Multiplayer Games - SiliconeraBy Alistair Wong . October 22, 2018 . 5:10pm Nintendo fan bezzaton on Reddit has created a multiplayer matchup site for Nintendo Switch users in order to connect people who want to play local and multiplayer games. The site is called Switcher.gg and can be signed up via email or Discord.
Siliconera
Crean una herramienta capaz de revolucionar el matchmaking en Nintendo SwitchBuscar compañeros de juego se vuelve fácil. A pesar de haberse pasado al formato de pago en sus servicios en línea, Nintendo sigue teniendo una cuenta pendiente con la comodidad y la calidad de vida en lo que respecta a jugar con otros jugadores alrededor del mundo usando una Nintendo Switch.
IGN España
Nintendo Switch Fan Creates Switcher Website to Make It Easier to Find Other Online PlayersEvery Nintendo Switch player knows that finding online friends to play with can be a bit laborious. Who really has the time or patience to enter a long code to play with a buddy who you probably won't play that much with anyway due to them playing something else you don't have?
DualShockers
- Pros:
Simple, fun features, connects me to otherCons:
That this isn't available for other consoles
Literally use this everydayLauren Morrow has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Does what Nintendon't, finds players playing your gamesCons:
It's not available for other systems (yet)
Using it everyday and getting updates regularly. If you want to find people playing switch, you need this.Belaptir Ittetsu has used this product for one week.
Hunter
Jonathan ZarraMakerPro@jonathanzarra · GoChat, Switcher.gg, Shortcodes.org
Since we launched the site just a few days ago, the response has been insane! We ended up as the #1 thread on reddit multiple times and have gotten thousands of registered active users. We've been featured on many top gaming news sites (IGN, Silicon Era, Dualshockers, NintendoLife, etc) and are continuing to pop up all over. You can read more about our launch on our press page here: https://switcher.gg/blog/press
