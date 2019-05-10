Switch Idea is a platform that makes internships easy. Employers can connect with qualified interns and likewise, students can join verified internships.
SwitchIdea - Simplifying The Process Of Connecting Students With Employers - Inc42 MediaEvery college student wishes to get a good winter or summer internship and a good job after college. The curiosity during internship drives and anxiety during campus placements is ineffable. Understanding the need to empower the youth of the country to channelize energy towards building their dream careers, Niranjan Yadav and Rohit Maku have come up with Switch Idea.
Switch Idea Invites Employers across Chennai to take Advantage of NTAT to hire internsSwitch Idea, a CII approved internship platform for college grads, bridges the gap between the hiring demands of the industry and the internship aspirations of fresh graduates through its flagship, NTAT (National Talent Acquisition Test). The next NTAT exam is scheduled to be held at Chennai on 8 th April, 2018 and comes as a great hiring opportunity for employers of all shapes and sizes.
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@mottled congrats on the launch; a lot of my friends keep looking for internships and I don't know where to find leads to recommend to them so this is very cool 🙌 Are you planning on expanding to other countries soon?
Niranjan YadavMaker@mottled · Founder guy [at] Switch Idea
@amrith Thank you for the kind words. Presently, Switch Idea hosts verified internships across 17 domains and all the major Indian cities. Every internship comes with a guaranteed stipend and perks for interns. Yes, the global expansion is certainly there on our timeline in the near future.
