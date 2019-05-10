Switch Idea Invites Employers across Chennai to take Advantage of NTAT to hire interns

Switch Idea, a CII approved internship platform for college grads, bridges the gap between the hiring demands of the industry and the internship aspirations of fresh graduates through its flagship, NTAT (National Talent Acquisition Test). The next NTAT exam is scheduled to be held at Chennai on 8 th April, 2018 and comes as a great hiring opportunity for employers of all shapes and sizes.