Swissborg Community

Predict, learn and earn Bitcoin with zero risk.

Make your 24 hour Forecast on Bitcoin. Earn points to unlock higher risk levels. The more points you earn, the higher your rank and chance to win a share of up to half a million dollars!
stanislas LV
Alex fazel
Anda Pandrea
  • stanislas LV
    stanislas LVProduct Hunter / Maker / Manager / Lover
    Pros: 

    Learning by doing!!! Really good app to learn and get insights about the Bitcoin market. Love the prize pool concept!!!

    Cons: 

    Feel free to use my invite code for you: LA4UUAQ :)

    Really good Forecast app

    stanislas LV has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
  • Christopher Benz
    Christopher BenzAndroid guy
    Pros: 

    Best design, simple, learning while winning.
    Everybody wins!

    Cons: 

    Add more crypto coins

    Can't wait to see what SwissBorg will come up with for the Wealth App in 6 months!

    Christopher Benz has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
stanislas LV
stanislas LV
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Are there any plans for expansion into other currencies?
