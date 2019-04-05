Swissborg Community

Predict, learn and earn Bitcoin with zero risk.
Make your 24 hour Forecast on Bitcoin. Earn points to unlock higher risk levels. The more points you earn, the higher your rank and chance to win a share of up to half a million dollars!
Reviews
View all 5 reviews →
+3 reviews
- Pros:
Learning by doing!!! Really good app to learn and get insights about the Bitcoin market. Love the prize pool concept!!!Cons:
Feel free to use my invite code for you: LA4UUAQ :)
Really good Forecast appstanislas LV has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Best design, simple, learning while winning.
Everybody wins!Cons:
Add more crypto coins
Can't wait to see what SwissBorg will come up with for the Wealth App in 6 months!Christopher Benz has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Are there any plans for expansion into other currencies?
Upvote (1)Share·